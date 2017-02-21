Mike Pence to visit St. Louis area Wednesday

US Vice-President Mike Pence waves as he arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 20, 2017. / AFP / EMMANUEL DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND, Custom)

Vice President Mike Pence will visit St. Louis Wednesday.

According to a tweet from Austin Chambers, the senior advisor to Governor Eric Greitens, Pence and Greitens will tour St. Louis-area businesses.

Gov @EricGreitens welcoming @VP to MO tomorrow. Will tour business in STL to talk importance of job growth & cutting burdensome regulations. — Austin Chambers (@achambersgop) February 21, 2017

Chambers said one of the businesses will be Fabick Cat, an authorized Cat dealer in Fenton.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

