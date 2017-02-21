KSDK
Mike Pence to visit St. Louis area Wednesday

Sam Clancy, KSDK 3:52 PM. CST February 21, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence will visit St. Louis Wednesday.

According to a tweet from Austin Chambers, the senior advisor to Governor Eric Greitens, Pence and Greitens will tour St. Louis-area businesses.

Chambers said one of the businesses will be Fabick Cat, an authorized Cat dealer in Fenton.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

