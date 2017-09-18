Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Spanish Lake

A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SPANISH LAKE, MO. - Have you recently bought a lottery ticket in Spanish Lake? Check your pockets!

A million dollar Powerball ticket was sold at Charlies Food Mart on Bellafontaine for the September 16 drawing. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers of 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31.

If you happen to have the winning ticket, make sure you sign the back immediately and keep the ticket in a safe place until you claim the prize.

The million dollar ticket wasn't the only winner in the St. Louis area for Saturday's drawing. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Schnucks in the 3400 block of Grand in St. Louis city.

