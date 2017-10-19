Missing 11 and 14-year-old girls found safe

14-year-old Kareema Martin (L) and 11-year-old Kormorah Gilbert (R)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - UPDATE: St. Louis County Police Department confirms both girls have been located safe.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating two missing girls who were last seen in St. Louis County Wednesday night.

An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for 11-year-old Kormorah Gilbert and 14-year-old Kareema Martin early Thursday morning. According to police, Kormorah and Kareema left a home on the 5800 block of Eagle Valley Drive with five unknown men around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The men are possibly armed and driving a black passenger car with no license plates.

Kormorah is approximately 5’3” tall, 119 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and hold tennis shoes

Kareema is about 5’9” tall, 110 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and red Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

