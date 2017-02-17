Missing 15-year-old St. Louis girl found alive

Police (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

The missing 15-year-old girl was found alive Friday night.

According to the missing person report, she was at school Thursday and was last seen getting off the bus at the intersection of Hodiamont and Skinker to go to work, but her boss said she never made it.

Her mother to reported her missing at around 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police said investigators were interviewing her.

We don't know a lot right now from police about how she went missing or who else could be involved. But a close relative told 5 On Your Side's Jacob Long, the girl woke up in an abandoned building with her hands tied. She was apparently able to break free with the help of someone — and managed to escape.

Thanks to everyone who helped locate the missing girl.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KSDK)