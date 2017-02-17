Missing: 15-year-old St. Louis girl

(Photo: SLMPD, Custom)

Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who never made it to work Thursday afternoon.

According to the missing person report, Makayla Jones, 15, was at school Thursday and was last seen getting off the bus at the intersection of Hodiamont and Skinker to go to work, but her boss said she never made it to work.

Jones' mother to reported her missing at around 8:50 p.m. Thursday.

Jones was wearing her school uniform of a navy blue polo shirt, navy blue jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

