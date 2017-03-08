MISSING: 16-year-old from O'Fallon, Ill.

O'FALLON, ILL. - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen from O'Fallon, Ill.

Kimberly Klaver, 16, has been missing since Jan. 26. She is 5' 2", has brown or blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 145 pounds. Officials believe she either is in O'Fallon or may have traveled to the St. Louis area. She also may go by the name 'Kim.'

Anyone with information should contact the O'Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

