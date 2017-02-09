Missing: 16-year-old girl from St. Charles County

According to a runaway bulletin issued by the St. Charles County Police Department, Marlee Angelina Goodwin was last seen leaving a family member's home at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 28. (Photo: St. Charles County PD, Custom)

St. Charles police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway last seen leaving a family member's home more than a month ago.

According to a runaway bulletin issued by the St. Charles County Police Department, Marlee Angelina Goodwin was last seen leaving a family member's home at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Police said Goodwin is 5-foot-4 and about 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Police said her hair may be dyed blonde. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and black leggings with brown boots when she left the home in December.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Marlee Angelina Goodwin is asked to call Detective Stotler at (636) 949-7900, ext. 2591 or fstotler@sccmo.org.

