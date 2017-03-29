Missing: 17-year-old, last seen in North County

Photo: St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a 17-year-old.

Alyssa Williams, 17, was last seen leaving the 8200 Block of St. Charles Rock Road on foot on March 27. Williams is 5’2”, 145 pounds, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt with black pants.

Police say she has several medical conditions and she does not have access to any of her medications.

Anyone with information should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.

