MISSING: 21-year-old St. Louis man

Corion Cunningham was last seen on July 24 on the 1900 block of Sidney.

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are looking for a missing 21-year-old man.

Corion Cunningham was last seen on July 24 on the 1900 block of Sidney.

He’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

Cunningham’s mom reported him missing on July 24 after she hadn’t heard from him since July 5. She says it’s not like her son to go several days without calling or responding to text messages.

© 2017 KSDK-TV