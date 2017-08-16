KSDK
Close

MISSING: 24-year-old woman last seen in north county

KSDK 11:45 AM. CDT August 16, 2017

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old woman.

Eboney Booker was last seen on August 6 in the 300 block of Wedge Drive. Police say Booker has several health conditions and does not have necessary medication with her. She is 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs around 225 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact police at 314-615-4237.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories