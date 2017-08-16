MISSING: 24-year-old woman last seen in north county

Photo: St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 24-year-old woman.

Eboney Booker was last seen on August 6 in the 300 block of Wedge Drive. Police say Booker has several health conditions and does not have necessary medication with her. She is 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs around 225 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact police at 314-615-4237.

