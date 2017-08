Photo: St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Matthew Kirk, 27, was last seen on Aug. 20 around 5 p.m. near Buder North Park in Valley Park.

Police say he last sent a message to a friend that he was swimming in the river at 6:20 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact police at 314-615-4237.

