Missing: 35-year-old man last seen in Bridgeton

Bridgeton, Missouri, police are looking for for a missing 35-year-old man last seen Sunday morning.

According to a missing person report from the Bridgeton Police Department, Michael L. Wright was last seen driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with Iowa plates on the 11900 block of St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton.

Police said Wright is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. His car as Iowa plates DXS022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at (314) 739-7557.

