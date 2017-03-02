Missing: 35-year-old man last seen in Bridgeton

Bridgeton, Missouri, police are looking for for a missing 35-year-old man last seen Sunday morning.
According to a missing person report from the Bridgeton Police Department, Michael L. Wright was last seen driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with Iowa plates on the 11900 block of St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton.
Police said Wright is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. His car as Iowa plates DXS022.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at (314) 739-7557.
(© 2017 KSDK)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs