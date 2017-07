File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

O'FALLON, MO. - A 6-year-old girl who went missing Sunday afternoon has been found safe, according to police.

The girl’s name has not been released. She was declared missing from St. John drive Sunday afternoon and found shortly after to be safe with family members. Police say this was a case of miscommunication among family members.

