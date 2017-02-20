Missing: 65-year-old woman with dementia

Shirley Brown, 65, was reported missing Monday afternoon. The family member last heard from her at 5:30 Sunday evening when she said she was going to visit a friend at Barnes Jewish Hospital. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

Police are looking for a missing 65-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair and suffers from dementia.

According to a missing person report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Shirley Brown, 65, was reported missing Monday afternoon. The family member last heard from her at 5:30 Sunday evening when she said she was going to visit a friend at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Hospital officials said they never saw her, and she has not returned to the senior housing facility on the 8500 block of Mackenzie Road where she lives.

She was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved top, dark jeans and brown slip-on shoes.

She could be driving a white Dodge Grand Caravan with disability plates CJ69S.

A photo of Shirley Brown's van. She told a family member she was going to visit a friend at Barnes Jewish Hospital, but never arrived at the hospital and never returned home. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

