MISSING: 80-year-old last seen leaving Belleville, Ill.

ST. CLAIR CO., ILL. - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old woman.

Virginia Arbogast was last seen leaving 32 ½ Sherwood Forest Drive in Belleville, Illinois on July 3 around 10 p.m.

She should have been on her way to Lebanon, Illinois, but she never arrived.

Arbogast was driving a red Chevrolet Cobalt four-door with Illinois license N996 623.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3500.

She has no known medical conditions and is considered in danger. Arbogast was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, blue flower shirt and glasses.

