Missing 84-year-old man found safe

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - UPDATE: James Rosewell has been located safe, according to St. Louis County police.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an elderly man who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

James "Jim" Rosewell, 84-years-old, was reportedly last seen in the 11000 block of Niehaus Lane in St. Louis at around 2:25 p.m. He was said to be heading to the Ace Hardware store on the 12000 block of Dorsett, but has not been heard from since leaving his residence.

Rosewell, who has a six-year history of dementia, requires nightly medication. According to police, he has displayed a history of memory and confusion problems within the past year.

Rosewell is described as six feet tall, weighing 180-pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes, and a fair complexion, last seen wearing gray pants. Additionally, he walks with a limp due to bad left knee. Rosewell drives a silver 2000 Toyota Tundra with Missouri license plates 2DD057.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis Police Department at (636) 529-8210, their nearest law enforcement agency, or 911.

