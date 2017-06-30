Missing a statue? You may be in luck

The thief who stole these statues don't remember which houses he stole from. (Photo: St. Louis County Police Wildwood Precinct (Facebook))

WILDWOOD, MO. - Do you live in West County? Are you missing a statue? If the answer to that is 'yes' or 'maybe', St. Louis County Police may have what you're looking for.

The Wildwood Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department took to Facebook Friday evening showing off the goods stolen from a forgetful thief.

"We recently took a theft suspect into custody in the Wildwood area. The suspected admitted to steal the following statues, but he does not recall which homes he took them from," said the Facebook post.

Both statues are up for grabs at the Wildwood police station. If you think either statue belongs to you, contact (636) 529-8210.

