Missing K9 officer safely located, reunited with handler

ST. CHARLES, MO. - UPDATE: The St. Charles Police Department said Tank has been safely located and reunited with his handler, Officer Courtney Spiess. Police Chief David Todd extended his thanks to the community for their help in locating Tank.

The original story is below.

The St. Charles Police Department is asking for the public’s helps locating a missing police K9 named Tank.

Tank was last seen wearing a white-collar with black letters that read “POLICE” near West Sunny Hills and Ohmes Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday. He is a 2-year-old, 70-pound Hanoverian Hound that has been serving the St. Charles Police Department since October of 2016.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, Tank’s primary duties include tracking, trailing and finding narcotics. Tank helped rescue a young child with Autism 24 hours after graduating from training school. Less than a week after that, Tank helped rescue a dementia patient.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.

