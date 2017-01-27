Missing KC man last seen in St. Louis

Adam Dutton (Photo: Family, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri who was last seen in St. Louis.

According to police, Adam Dutton was last seen riding his motorcycle on southbound I-55 near I-70 on January 11 around 9:30 p.m.

Family members say Dutton is 5’9”, around 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Dutton was riding a white and silver 2000 Suzuki Jigster GSXR-1000. Police say the motorcycle only had one mirror and a crack near the headlight at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-773-8500, or dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement department.

KSDK