Missing North County woman found at hospital

Sallie Pearl Williams (Photo: MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - UPDATE: As of 12 p.m. Friday, Sallie Williams was located at Barnes Jewish Hospital by staff that saw the advisory.

The State of Missouri has issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing woman who was last seen in North County.

Sallie Pearl Williams, 85, was last seen the 3000 Block of Capehart Drive in Velda Village Hills around 12 a.m. Thursday. According to authorities, Williams has Alzheimer’s.

Williams typically walks up to four miles for exercise, but has not returned home. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the North County Police Cooperative at 314-427-8000.



© 2017 KSDK-TV