Missing St. Louis County man found safe

Lawrence Stephen Young, 37, was last seen Friday evening. (Photo: St. Louis County PD)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - 8/20 UPDATE: Lawrence has been located safe, according to St. Louis County police.

Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a St. Louis County man after he reportedly walked away from his home.

Lawrence Stephen Young, 37, was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Friday evening in the 1600 block of Celerity Street in north St. Louis County. According to officials, he left his home after making suicidal remarks to family members. Young left his cell phone inside the home and drove away to an unknown location.

Young reportedly is without his proper medication. He is described as 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 205-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Young drives a silver 2004 Infiniti G35, similarly pictured below. No plate information was given.

Anyone with information should contact 911, or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

