MISSING: STL Co. teen does not have ‘necessary medication'

Photo: St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Tamia Jones was last seen around 1 a.m. Thursday on the 10300 block of Edgefield.

She does not have her necessary medication.

Jones is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

