Missing: Two teens from Breckenridge Hills

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:59 PM. CST February 28, 2017

Police are looking for help finding two missing teens from Breckenridge Hills that police said are considered high-risk due to medical reasons.

According to a missing person report from the Breckenridge Hills Police Department, Skyler Stevens and Jacob Burris are believed to be traveling together, but do not have any money or resources.

Stevens, a 15-year-old-girl, was last seen by her grandmother at 7 a.m. when Stevens left for school. Burris, a 13-year-old boy, was last seen at his home at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Stevens is 5-foot-4 and 105 pounds. Burris is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mitch Armer with the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at (314) 426-1214.

