Missing: Two teens from Breckenridge Hills

According to a missing person report from Breckenridge Hills PD, Skyler Stevens(R) and Jacob Burris(L) are believed to be traveling together, but do not have any money or resources. Police said they are considered high risk due to health reasons. (Photo: Breckenridge Hills PD, Custom)

Police are looking for help finding two missing teens from Breckenridge Hills that police said are considered high-risk due to medical reasons.

According to a missing person report from the Breckenridge Hills Police Department, Skyler Stevens and Jacob Burris are believed to be traveling together, but do not have any money or resources.

Stevens, a 15-year-old-girl, was last seen by her grandmother at 7 a.m. when Stevens left for school. Burris, a 13-year-old boy, was last seen at his home at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Stevens is 5-foot-4 and 105 pounds. Burris is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mitch Armer with the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at (314) 426-1214.

(© 2017 KSDK)