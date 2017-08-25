Missouri activates 'Blue Alert' system

Red and blue flashing lights of the police car (Photo: ChiccoDodiFC)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - One month after Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed the 'Blue Alert' bill into law, Missouri State Highway officials activated the system Friday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Col. Sandra K. Karsten announced the 'Blue Bill' becomes effective Monday, August 28. The service follows Gov. Greitens' signing of the 'Blue Alert' bill on July 6, as part of Senate Bill 34.

Gov. Greitens' administration worked with Missouri legislature to establish the 'Blue Alert' system, similar in use to the Amber Alert and Silver Alert Systems. When issued by authorities, 'Blue Alert' emergency notices are sent out to locate suspects involved in and accused of shooting or attacking police officers.

“Blue Alert is an important program that lets every law enforcement officer in the state of Missouri know that the community supports them and has their back,” said Gov. Eric Greitens in a statement. “Our police officers do dangerous work to protect all of us, and this program will help us ensure that anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer is quickly found and brought to justice.”

The initial 'Blue Alert' measure was signed into law by then-President Obama as part of the Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu National Blue Alert Act of 2015. The law was named after two York Police Department officers killed in an attack in December 2014.

Missouri joins 27 other states in the United States to issue the 'Blue Alert' bill.

