Missouri among least happiest states

ST. LOUIS - A new study says Missouri is among one of the least happiest states.

WalletHub found Missouri to rank 43 of 50 states when it comes to happiness. According to the study, Minnesota is the happiest state and West Virginia is the least happiest. Illinois ranked near the middle, coming in at no. 20.

In this study, WalletHub’s analysts looked at the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life.

The study looked at the 50 states across 28 key metrics including depression rate, sports participation rate and income growth.

