Missouri fair ride closed following deadly malfunction in Ohio

(Photo: NBC 4 Columbus)

One ride on the midway will remain stationery when the Ozark Empire Fair kicks off late Thursday afternoon.

Fair Manager Aaron Owen told the News-Leader that the company responsible for the fair's rides, Wade Shows, will not operate its "Fire Ball" ride on Thursday.

Fire Ball is the ride that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening, throwing riders at high speeds into the air. One man was killed, and seven other people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

"The ride owner has elected to not open that ride today, just to make sure he can get more information on what happened there," Owen said.

The manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently issued a statement requesting that entities cease operation of the ride "until further notice."

"Our deepest sympathies go out to all who were involved or affected by this tragic accident," Dutch company KMG said. "We are currently gathering information on the accident and investigating the cause and circumstances of the accident."

Owen stressed that Wade Shows is not the company that operates rides at the Ohio State Fair.

All other rides at the fair will open Thursday, Owen said.

Owen said he believed the Fire Ball ride has previously operated at the Ozark Empire Fair, but that he wasn't 100 percent certain.

The owner of Wade Shows could not immediately be reached for further comment. It's unclear whether the ride might reopen before the fair ends on Aug. 5.

Video captured by a bystander at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday evening shows the Fire Ball ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off. Screams are heard as passengers are thrown to the ground.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All the rides at the Ohio State Fair remained closed Thursday while further inspections were conducted.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved