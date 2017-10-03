Missouri forms coalition to attract Hyperloop

Proposed Hyperloop One route (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis to Kansas City in under 30 minutes? The journey could soon be possible, if Missouri is chosen for the Hyperloop One project.

The state is hoping to attract the Elon Musk project to the I-70 corridor. Hyperloop One is currently deciding where to build the first full-scale Hyperloop route, and Missouri is a top 10 finalist.

MoDOT, the St. Louis Regional Chamber, the KC Tech Council, the University of Missouri system, and the Missouri Innovation Center in Columbia have announced they've teamed up to form a public-private partnership to move the project forward.

The group's first goal is to secure $1.5 million in private funding to pay for a feasibility study.

HOW HYPERLOOP ONE WORKS

Passengers and cargo are loaded into a pod and accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod then lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag, according to Hyperloop One.

Here’s a list of the proposals:

