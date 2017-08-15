Missouri has five of world's top 100 roller coasters, according to industry publication

America dominates when it comes to roller coasters.
Nearly three quarters of the top 100 coasters in the world are here in the U.S.
That's according to the 2016 "Golden Ticket" awards, which list the top 50 steel and wooden coasters according to a survey of hundreds of roller coaster enthusiasts from around the globe. Organized by trade publication Amusement Today, the awards are considered the Emmys of the theme park industry.
The York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY Network, broke down the coasters on the list by state — and found that Missouri does quite well.
The state has five roller coasters in the top 100, which ties with California for fourth-most among states.
Pennsylvania takes the No. 1 spot, with 11 coasters in the top 100.
All of Missouri's coasters on the list are in the wooden coaster category. Here's where they rank in the top 50:
8) Outlaw Run: Silver Dollar City (Branson)
14) Prowler: Worlds of Fun (Kansas City)
31) The Boss: Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka)
33) American Thunder: Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka)
39) Screamin' Eagle: Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka)
The 2017 Golden Ticket awards are scheduled to be held next month.
The list:
When two states contain the same number of top 100 roller coasters, preference is given to the state with coasters ranked higher in the Golden Ticket awards.
1.) Pennsylvania: 11 top coasters
2.) Ohio: 10 top coasters
3.) Florida: 6 top coasters
4.) California: 5 top coasters
5.) Missouri: 5 top coasters
6.) Indiana: 4 top coasters
7.) Virginia: 3 top coasters
8.) Tennessee: 3 top coasters
9.) New Jersey: 3 top coasters
10.) Texas: 3 top coasters
11.) Illinois: 3 top coasters
12.) Kentucky: 3 top coasters
13.) North Carolina: 2 top coasters
14.) Massachusetts: 2 top coasters
15.) (tie): Connecticut: 2 top coasters
15.) (tie): Georgia: 2 top coasters
17.) New York: 2 top coasters
18.) Michigan: 1 top coaster
19.) Wisconsin: 1 top coaster
20.) Alabama: 1 top coaster
21.) Idaho: 1 top coaster
22.) Utah: 1 top coaster
Data taken from the 2016 Golden Ticket awards for steel and wooden roller coasters.
