Missouri has five of world's top 100 roller coasters, according to industry publication

Outlaw Run, a wooden roller coaster at Branson's Silver Dollar City. (Photo: Custom)

America dominates when it comes to roller coasters.

Nearly three quarters of the top 100 coasters in the world are here in the U.S.

That's according to the 2016 "Golden Ticket" awards, which list the top 50 steel and wooden coasters according to a survey of hundreds of roller coaster enthusiasts from around the globe. Organized by trade publication Amusement Today, the awards are considered the Emmys of the theme park industry.

The York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY Network, broke down the coasters on the list by state — and found that Missouri does quite well.

The state has five roller coasters in the top 100, which ties with California for fourth-most among states.

Pennsylvania takes the No. 1 spot, with 11 coasters in the top 100.

All of Missouri's coasters on the list are in the wooden coaster category. Here's where they rank in the top 50:

8) Outlaw Run: Silver Dollar City (Branson)

14) Prowler: Worlds of Fun (Kansas City)

31) The Boss: Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka)

33) American Thunder: Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka)

39) Screamin' Eagle: Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka)

The 2017 Golden Ticket awards are scheduled to be held next month.

The list:

When two states contain the same number of top 100 roller coasters, preference is given to the state with coasters ranked higher in the Golden Ticket awards.

1.) Pennsylvania: 11 top coasters

2.) Ohio: 10 top coasters

3.) Florida: 6 top coasters

4.) California: 5 top coasters

5.) Missouri: 5 top coasters

6.) Indiana: 4 top coasters

7.) Virginia: 3 top coasters

8.) Tennessee: 3 top coasters

9.) New Jersey: 3 top coasters

10.) Texas: 3 top coasters

11.) Illinois: 3 top coasters

12.) Kentucky: 3 top coasters

13.) North Carolina: 2 top coasters

14.) Massachusetts: 2 top coasters

15.) (tie): Connecticut: 2 top coasters

15.) (tie): Georgia: 2 top coasters

17.) New York: 2 top coasters

18.) Michigan: 1 top coaster

19.) Wisconsin: 1 top coaster

20.) Alabama: 1 top coaster

21.) Idaho: 1 top coaster

22.) Utah: 1 top coaster

Data taken from the 2016 Golden Ticket awards for steel and wooden roller coasters.

