Missouri House approves regulations for Uber, Lyft

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft are one step closer to being able to operate statewide in Missouri.



In a 140-16 vote Thursday, the House showed its approval for a bill that would outline statewide regulations, such as a $5,000 fee, background checks and vehicle inspections. The bill also exempts the app-based companies from paying local or municipal taxes.



The legislation has moved quickly through the House after speaker Todd Richardson listed it as a priority at the beginning of the session.



Uber and Lyft say the regulations would make it easier to expand statewide. Municipalities currently have the power to create their own rules for the transportation companies.



Uber operates in St. Louis, Springfield, Columbia and Kansas City. Lyft will start operating in Springfield at noon Thursday.

