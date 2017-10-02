Local politicians offer condolences, prayers after Las Vegas massacre

Crime scene tape surrounds the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

Sunday night, a gunman opened fire from a Las Vegas hotel, killing at least 58 and wounding more than 500 more. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Politicians from Missouri and Illinois have been releasing statements, sending their thoughts, prayers and condolences to the victims, their family and their friends.

Here are statements from local leaders that have come into our newsroom through email and Twitter so far--

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill:

“Firing upon a crowd of innocent concert goers is an act of unimaginable evil and my deepest condolences go out to all those affected by this tragic event. I will continue to closely monitor the situation and pledge my support to all local, state, and federal law enforcement officials involved in this investigation.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth:

“My heart goes out to the victims of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas last night and their loved ones. Such senseless and horrifying acts of violence have no place in America or any other nation. The law enforcement officers and first responders who put their lives on the line to protect others deserve our solemn thanks for their bravery and courage in the face of the deadliest shooting in our country’s history.”

Our prayers are with the people affected by last night’s tragic and evil violence in Las Vegas. — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) October 2, 2017

Saddened by the tragic loss of life in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with all of the families affected by this horrific attack. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) October 2, 2017

Please pray for the families and victims of the Las Vegas shooting. — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) October 2, 2017

Incredibly saddened by the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. Let us keep all of those who have been affected in our thoughts and prayers. — Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlainePress) October 2, 2017

Thoughts and prayers for victims and families of tragic Las Vegas shooting. Our hearts are with you. — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) October 2, 2017

Thoughts & prayers for #LasVegas This has to stop. We should not be afraid to go to concerts, the movies or school. Change must happen now. — Lewis E. Reed (@PresReed) October 2, 2017

Prayers for all in Las Vegas. Terrible tragedy. First responders have our undying gratitude. — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) October 2, 2017

My thoughts are in Las Vegas with the dozens of victims of this horrific gun attack. What a nightmare. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 2, 2017

