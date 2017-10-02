KSDK
Close

Local politicians offer condolences, prayers after Las Vegas massacre

KSDK 12:04 PM. CDT October 02, 2017

Sunday night, a gunman opened fire from a Las Vegas hotel, killing at least 58 and wounding more than 500 more. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Politicians from Missouri and Illinois have been releasing statements, sending their thoughts, prayers and condolences to the victims, their family and their friends.

Here are statements from local leaders that have come into our newsroom through email and Twitter so far-- 

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill:

“Firing upon a crowd of innocent concert goers is an act of unimaginable evil and my deepest condolences go out to all those affected by this tragic event. I will continue to closely monitor the situation and pledge my support to all local, state, and federal law enforcement officials involved in this investigation.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth:

“My heart goes out to the victims of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas last night and their loved ones. Such senseless and horrifying acts of violence have no place in America or any other nation. The law enforcement officers and first responders who put their lives on the line to protect others deserve our solemn thanks for their bravery and courage in the face of the deadliest shooting in our country’s history.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories