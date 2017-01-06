Missouri lawmaker files medical marijuana bill for terminally-ill patients

A medical marijuana plant being grown. (Photo: WGRZ)

A western Missouri representative filed a bill that would expand an existing law and allow terminally-ill patients to try medical marijuana in the state.

Missouri's "Right to try" law was passed in 2014, and allowed terminally-ill patients to try experimental drugs outside clinical trials before they are approved for general use by the FDA. House Bill 437 would expand this law to include medical marijuana, a treatment currently excluded by the "Right to try" law.

Republican Representative Jim Neely introduced HB 437 Thursday for a first reading. Neely is a physician and represents Cameron, Missouri.

HB 437 would also remove restrictions on licensed cannabis growers in Missouri which currently limit growers to one type of anticonvulsant cannabis oil for people with intractable epilepsy.

You can read the full bill here.