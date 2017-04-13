Missouri lawmakers pass statewide rules for Uber, Lyft

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft, which could mean services expand throughout the state.

House members voted 144-7 Thursday to send the bill to Gov. Eric Greitens, who has called the measure a job creator.

The legislation would require that companies pay a licensing fee and adhere to a nondiscrimination policy. It would exempt companies from local and municipal taxes and require drivers to submit to background checks and purchase vehicle liability insurance.

Uber currently operates in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Lyft operates in Springfield.

Both companies have said statewide regulations would allow them to expand statewide.

The measure passed with little opposition after lawmakers last year voiced concerns about passenger safety and differences between state and city regulations.

