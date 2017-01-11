Close Missouri Right to Work bill on the fast track A right to work bill banning mandatory union fees passed out of the House Economic Development committee today by a vote of 8-4. KSDK 10:17 PM. CST January 11, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Utility crews gear up for ice storm Tips for navigating icy roads Pieces: The St. Louis Board Game Bar & Cafe is open in Soulard Hazardous waste home acquisition program Simulator attracts pilots from all over world More Stories Icy weather returns Friday Jan 11, 2017, 9:28 a.m. Travel advisories issued in MO, IL late this week Jan 11, 2017, 1:26 p.m. Gov. Greitens activates Emergency Operations Center… Jan 11, 2017, 5:29 p.m.