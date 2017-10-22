Missouri Senator shares her 'Me Too' story

WASHINGTON, D.C. - APRIL 05: Senate Homeland Ranking Member Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) speaks during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on April 5, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) (Photo: Zach Gibson, Custom)

Me Too.

Two simple words with a powerful message resonating across the country. First, it was Hollywood actresses speaking up. Now, lawmakers including one from Missouri are sharing their painful experiences and calling for change.

'Me Too' has become a movement, exposing widespread sexual harassment across the country. It surfaced after the scandal and accusations against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Now, more voices are joining the conversation, including Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.

"I was a very young state legislator, in my 20’s and I was single and I was nervous about getting my first bill out of committee,” McCaskill said in an interview on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press.’

McCaskill was joined by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Heidi Heitkamp and Mazie Hirono. Each shared painful or uncomfortable stories of assault and harassment. McCaskill recalled when she was just starting out in politics and sought advice from a senior politician.

"So, I very cautiously approached the speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives — did he have any advice for me how I could get it out of committee and he looked at me and paused and said, ‘Well, did you bring your knee pads?’"

Their stories paint a picture of situations of mistreatment and disrespect.

“I do think he was joking, but it was shocking that he would make that joke to a colleague, even a very young colleague,” said McCaskill.

Many women have gained strength from the 'Me Too' movement after suppressing their stories for decades.

"To young women on campuses who have been sexually assaulted and who are worried, oh they shouldn’t have been with that guy or they shouldn’t have had anything to drink or they shouldn’t have been to that party or they should have gone home with their friends, remember, that does not excuse criminal conduct,” McCaskill said.

“You don’t have to have perfect judgment to be a victim of a crime."

