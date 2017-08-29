Missouri Task Force rescues hundreds of people in Houston

HOUSTON - Crews from Missouri are in Texas assisting with devastation from Hurricane Harvey.
Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) rescued over 300 people and 35 pets in Houston on Monday.
Crews also helped those who decided to shelter in place.
“One incident that truly saved lives was a home that was filled with Carbon Monoxide. The generator was running inside and the levels of CO were very high. The family was rescued and transported by ambulance. A true disaster averted for that family,” The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Facebook.
