Missouri tax break for seniors, disabled renters could end

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (AP) - The Missouri House has voted to end a tax break for low-income seniors and disabled renters.

House members voted 85-72 Thursday in favor of axing the roughly $55-million-a-year tax break. Republican House budget leaders say the money could be used to prevent cuts proposed by Gov. Eric Greitens to in-home and nursing care services next fiscal year.

Republican sponsor Rep. Justin Alferman says the in-home services are more helpful than tax credits of a few hundred dollars.

But bipartisan opponents said there are other ways lawmakers could fill budget holes caused in part by lagging revenue. Republican Rep. Bill White says without tax credits, some seniors won't be able to live independently.

The measure now heads to the Senate.

