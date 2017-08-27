Missouri volunteers helping Hurricane Harvey victims

Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, Custom)

Volunteers from Missouri have traveled into the storm to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The American Red Cross and Missouri Task Force One sent more than 60 combined volunteers to Texas.

“It's very gratifying to be able to help people,” said Jennifer McGrath, a volunteer with the American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri.

It’s a category four of support for the people of Texas.

"No matter what the disaster is when we respond, your heart just goes out to the people who have been affected by these disasters," she said.

Dozens of volunteers from both the Missouri American Red Cross and Missouri Task Force One are helping anyone they can.

"Literally going door to door, kicking in doors and knocking on doors making sure people are accounted for," said Gale Blomenkamp, assistant chief for the Boone County Fire Protection District.

"Usually, we see people immediately during or immediately following the disaster and they are just shell shocked," McGrath said.

Missouri Task Force One worked rescue missions for Hurricane Matthew last year and also helped during the floods in Missouri a few months ago.

McGrath was also helping in the relief efforts during the floods. She said those pale in comparison to the damage in Texas.

"I think everyone is kind of stunned by how bad this is," she said.

"When they're talking 30-50 inches of rain, that's an awful amount of water,” Blomenkamp said. “They are calling this one a 500-year flood for most people down there."

Both McGrath and Blomenkamp said their respective organizations are going to be in Texas for weeks to come. Because the real work will start when the waters start to recede.

"The real tragedy set in when people come back and try to put their lives back together.

