A new report studies income inequality for Missouri women, and the news isn't good.

It finds Missouri women make 78 cents for every dollar a man earns.

The report from the Women's Foundation and the University of Missouri says the pay difference averages about $10,000 a year.

The 78 cents per dollar falls behind the national average of 80 cents.

