Missourians to play key role in Inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. - Anyone watching the Inauguration this week will notice some Missouri flair within the festivities.

It starts with the man in charge of planning the event.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) serves as the Chairman of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. In that job, he is responsible for planning and hosting activities at the Capitol Friday.

“We’ve been working on this for about seven months, way before we knew who the president-elect would be,” Blunt said this week.

“The most important thing — what needs to happen — is the swearing in of the president, a peaceful transition of power. [It’s] a message we send not only all over our country but all over the world.”

Security is one of Sen. Blunt’s main concerns for Friday. Massive crowds are expected at the ceremonies and around D.C.

“The obvious appeal of a target like the Inauguration of the President of the United States means, I think, every time everybody takes these security concerns a little more seriously,” he said.

“There will be 250,000 people here who actually have a ticket, who will come through a security screening system. Nobody in that significant parameter around the Capitol will not have done that,” he said.

Blunt said he feels “good” about his team’s security preparations for that day, and joked the weather would be a more likely problem Friday morning.

The senator plans to add some Missouri influence to the festivities.

He plans to display a painting from the St. Louis Art Museum, titled “Verdict of the People.”

The Missouri State University Chorale will also perform at the Inauguration.

“I’m just really excited to get this opportunity to take it all in,” said Kara Libby, a freshman performer originally from St. Louis.

“Today (Thursday) we did our sound check and we got to see what it will be like when we’re up there and looking at everyone, and I’m just ecstatic for the whole experience.”

“If we’re just talking about audience, alone, obviously we’ll never have a performance that will be this large, probably, ever again,” said fellow St. Louis native and Chorale member, Hannah Martin.

Martin said she is a little nervous to perform in front of such a large audience, but feels confident in the song and her group.

Following such a contentious election, she said there have been challenges.

“It’s been, obviously, a controversial time. It’s been hard for some of us to cope with the protesting and the other things that come along with a performance with this much publicity. But I think we’ve really managed to keep in good spirits and have a good attitude about it all.”

Martin said she hopes people will hear the performers’ message:

“Whether it would be this president-elect or the other alternative, we would have sang either way and we would be signing the same message. It’s a message of love and unity and we really hope that it reaches our audience.”

Some lawmakers plan to skip the inaugural festivities.

A spokesman for Missouri Congressmen Lacy Clay (D-Missouri) said he will stay home and spend time with young constituents that day.

In Illinois, Congressman Luis Gutierrez (D-Illinois) will not attend the Inauguration ceremonies, either. In a speech on the House floor earlier this month, he outlined several concerns with President-elect Trump, and said he instead plans to participate in the Women’s March in D.C. on Saturday.

“I think not attending is not a good idea,” Sen. Blunt said in response. “A number of the people who decided not to attend are friends of mine, people I work with.”

“My own view is, this is a day we really celebrate democracy. We don’t celebrate victory,” he said

