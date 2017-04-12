Missouri's favorite jelly bean flavor

ThinkStock (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - With Easter around the corner, the most popular jelly bean flavors in America have been ranked by a popular candy website.

And the Show Me State showed their love for buttered popcorn jelly beans.

Buttered popcorn came in second on the national rankings, but number one for Missouri.

According to candystore.com, Americans eat more than 16 billion jelly beans on Easter. Easter is on April 16 this year and National Jelly Bean day is on April 22.

Researchers at candystore.com looked through nine years of sales data to see which jelly bean flavors people love the most. They used SurveyMonkey and Facebook polls from over 10,000 candy fans.

Black licorice has been named as America’s most popular flavor, followed by buttered popcorn (Missouri’s favorite) and watermelon comes in third.

Here’s a look of a map with each state’s favorite flavor.

Source: 9+ years online candy sales data from CandyStore.com.

