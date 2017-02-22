Mitt Romney to visit WashU on Monday

Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Lansing Community College May 8, 2012 (Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Former Republican presidential candidate and governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney will be in St. Louis on Monday to visit Washington University.

It's part of the School of Law's 150th anniversary celebration. The program, "A Fireside Chat with Mitt Romney," will feature brief remarks from Romney followed by a conversation with law and policy experts.

The program, which will take place at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 27 in Graham Memorial Chapel, is free and open to the public with priority seats given to the campus community.

For questions regarding this event, call 314-935-4620 or check the Assembly Series website or the law website.

