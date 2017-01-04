MO and IL Macy's, Kmart and Sears stores closing in 2017

Macy's, Sears and Kmart locations in the area are set to close in 2017. (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

The Macy's at Alton Square Mall, and multiple Sears and Kmart locations in Missouri and Illinois are set to close in 2017, press releases from the companies said Wednesday.

Five Kmart locations in Missouri and two more in Illinois will be closing this year, including St. Louis' Manchester location, a press release from Sears Holdings said.

The Sears and Kmart locations in Illinois and Missouri are as follows:

Kmart - 6650 Manchester Ave St Louis MO

Kmart - 1477 State Highway 248 Branson MO

Kmart - 2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City MO

Kmart - 1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla MO

Kmart - 3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO

Kmart 2851 Belt Line Parkway Alton IL

Kmart 3655 Nameoki Road Granite City IL

Sears - 3600 Country Club Dr Jefferson City MO

Sears - 3702 Frederick Ave Saint Joseph MO

The Alton Square Macy's is among 68 stores closing this year. Additionally, Macy's will be cutting more than 6,000 jobs.

The retail icon said in the release that it's making "changes to the way stores are operated and reducing field infrastructure given the reduced store sales and evolving customer behavior."

The company said the changes are being made to "streamline its store portfolio, intensify cost efficiency efforts and execute its real estate strategy."

To see the full list of Macy's stores closing, click here.