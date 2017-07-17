KSDK
MO door hinges, IL farm equipment among 50 'made in America' products at White House

KSDK 9:00 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

The Trump administration kicked off what it's calling "Made in America" week with a showcase at the White House featuring home-grown items from each state.

The White House posted a list of the featured products online. They are: 

Alabama

Bucket trucks by Altec

Alaska

Bowls by Alaska Bowl Company 

Arizona

Golf clubs by PING Golf 

Arkansas

Conveyer belt by Hytrol

California

Wine by The California Wine Institute 

Colorado

Neon signs by Gordon Signs 

Connecticut 

Model helicopters by Sikorsky

Delaware 

NASA space suit by ILC Dover LP 

Florida

Tumblers by Tervis

Georgia 

Food by Chick Fil A

Hawaii

Rum by Koloa Rum Co. 

Idaho 

Engineered wood floors by Boise Cascade Company 

Illinois

Farm equipment by Caterpillar

Indiana 

Brooms by Broomcorn Johnnys

Iowa

Body armor, dummies by RMA Armament 

Kansas

Lawnmower by Grasshopper Company 

Kentucky

Apparel by Campbellsville Apparel 

Louisiana 

Baseball bats by Marucci Sports 

Maine 

Yacht by Hinckley Yachts 

Maryland

Crab pots by Heath Crab Pots 

Massachusetts 

Horseshoes by St. Pierre Manufacturing 

Michigan 

Fabric by Milton Manufacturing 

Minnesota

Wool blankets by Faribault Woolen Mill 

Mississippi

Forklift by Taylor Machine Works 

Missouri

Door hinges by Beehler Corporation 

Montana

Fishing gear by Simms Fishing 

Nebraska 

Beef by Greater Omaha Packing 

Nevada 

Candy by Kimmie Candy 

New Hampshire

Doughnuts by Cider Belly Doughnuts

New Jersey 

Soup by Campbells Soup 

New Mexico

Plastic by Desert plastics 

New York 

Piano by Steinway 

North Carolina 

Soda by Cheerwine

North Dakota 

Military outerwear by Dakota Outerwear Co. 

Ohio 

Shovels, rakes, hoes, etc. by Bully Tools 

Oklahoma 

Trencher/excavator by DitchWitch

Oregon

Sights and scopes by Leupold and Stevens 

Pennsylvania

Wheel barrows by Ames 

Rhode Island

Beer by Narragansett Brewing Company 

South Carolina

Cushions by Casual Cushion Company 

South Dakota

Shotgun chaps by K Bar J Leather 

Tennessee

Guitars by Gibson Guitars 

Texas

Cowboy hats by Stetson Hats 

Utah

Flags by Colonial Flag Company 

Vermont 

Maple syrup by Dubie Family Maple 

Virginia 

Flags by National Capital Flag Company

Washington 

Water bottles by Liberty Bottleworks

West Virginia

Iconic fiesta line of china by Homer Laughlin China Company 

Wisconsin

Two firetrucks by Pierce Manufacturing 

Wyoming 

Model aircraft by Aviat Aircraft 

