MO door hinges, IL farm equipment among 50 'made in America' products at White House

A Cat® 966M wheel loader adorning the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: Caterpillar Inc. Press Release, Custom)

The Trump administration kicked off what it's calling "Made in America" week with a showcase at the White House featuring home-grown items from each state.

The White House posted a list of the featured products online. They are:

Alabama

Bucket trucks by Altec

Alaska

Bowls by Alaska Bowl Company

Arizona

Golf clubs by PING Golf

Arkansas

Conveyer belt by Hytrol

California

Wine by The California Wine Institute

Colorado

Neon signs by Gordon Signs

Connecticut

Model helicopters by Sikorsky

Delaware

NASA space suit by ILC Dover LP

Florida

Tumblers by Tervis

Georgia

Food by Chick Fil A

Hawaii

Rum by Koloa Rum Co.

Idaho

Engineered wood floors by Boise Cascade Company

Illinois

Farm equipment by Caterpillar

It’s not every day you see a 966M wheel loader on the South Lawn of the White House. #MadeInAmerica https://t.co/rXeHN4vByV pic.twitter.com/eQkvp644qf — Caterpillar Inc. (@CaterpillarInc) July 17, 2017

Indiana

Brooms by Broomcorn Johnnys

Iowa

Body armor, dummies by RMA Armament

Kansas

Lawnmower by Grasshopper Company

Kentucky

Apparel by Campbellsville Apparel

Louisiana

Baseball bats by Marucci Sports

Maine

Yacht by Hinckley Yachts

Maryland

Crab pots by Heath Crab Pots

Massachusetts

Horseshoes by St. Pierre Manufacturing

Michigan

Fabric by Milton Manufacturing

Minnesota

Wool blankets by Faribault Woolen Mill

Mississippi

Forklift by Taylor Machine Works

Missouri

Door hinges by Beehler Corporation

Beehler Corporation of Missouri, representatives Peter Fischer and Bill Manville, is one of the 50 state products on display during the Made in America Product Showcase, Monday, July 17, 2017(Official White House Photo by ​Michael Lyons) (Photo: MIchael Lyons, Custom)

Montana

Fishing gear by Simms Fishing

Nebraska

Beef by Greater Omaha Packing

Nevada

Candy by Kimmie Candy

New Hampshire

Doughnuts by Cider Belly Doughnuts

New Jersey

Soup by Campbells Soup

New Mexico

Plastic by Desert plastics

New York

Piano by Steinway

North Carolina

Soda by Cheerwine

North Dakota

Military outerwear by Dakota Outerwear Co.

Ohio

Shovels, rakes, hoes, etc. by Bully Tools

Oklahoma

Trencher/excavator by DitchWitch

Oregon

Sights and scopes by Leupold and Stevens

Pennsylvania

Wheel barrows by Ames

Rhode Island

Beer by Narragansett Brewing Company

South Carolina

Cushions by Casual Cushion Company

South Dakota

Shotgun chaps by K Bar J Leather

Tennessee

Guitars by Gibson Guitars

Texas

Cowboy hats by Stetson Hats

Utah

Flags by Colonial Flag Company

Vermont

Maple syrup by Dubie Family Maple

Virginia

Flags by National Capital Flag Company

Washington

Water bottles by Liberty Bottleworks

West Virginia

Iconic fiesta line of china by Homer Laughlin China Company

Wisconsin

Two firetrucks by Pierce Manufacturing

Wyoming

Model aircraft by Aviat Aircraft

