KSDK
Close

Mo. lawmakers may reduce unemployment benefits

If you're without a job in Missouri you could lose several weeks of jobless benefits.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 1:36 PM. CST February 23, 2017

If you're without a job in Missouri, you could lose several weeks of jobless benefits.

State lawmakers advanced a bill that would cut the maximum unemployment benefits to 13 weeks if the state's jobless rate is below six percent. That's seven weeks fewer than what's allowed now.

A similar bill failed a couple of years ago.

Missouri's current unemployment rate is 4.4 percent.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories