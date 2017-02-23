Mo. lawmakers may reduce unemployment benefits

If you're without a job in Missouri, you could lose several weeks of jobless benefits.
State lawmakers advanced a bill that would cut the maximum unemployment benefits to 13 weeks if the state's jobless rate is below six percent. That's seven weeks fewer than what's allowed now.
A similar bill failed a couple of years ago.
Missouri's current unemployment rate is 4.4 percent.
