Mo. state senator posts tweet comparing Trump to Hitler

Tweet from Missouri senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal (Photo: Screenshot, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Two months after making a controversial social media post that led to her removal from committee assignments, Missouri state senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, has made another controversial tweet about the president.

Thursday morning, the senator posted a tweet featuring President Trump and comparing him to Hitler. The post also referenced a recent Dove ad that featured a black woman transforming into a white woman. Dove pulled the ad has apologized after backlash from people saying the ad was racially insensitive.

Chappelle-Nadal defended her tweet in a social media message to the Springfield News-Leader.

"The meme has been shared among St. Louis protesters for nearly a week now. It's old and support the protesters fighting against brutality," she said. "I also support Puerto Rico since that is where my family lives and are suffering. Two of which are military veterans. I've been mainly posting about Puerto Rico and St. Louis protests."

In August, Gov. Greitens and other state lawmakers called for Chappelle-Nadal to resign after she left a comment on Facebook saying she hopes President Trump will be assassinated. She deleted the post and later apologized publicly.

Asked Thursday whether her Hitler post didn't undercut the sincerity of her apology, Chappelle-Nadal replied, "My apology was for a terrible misguided statement on Facebook where I was addressing trauma among African Americans."

The state senator has one year left on her term, and will not be able to run for re-election next year due to term limits.

The Springfield News-Leader contributed to this report.

