Mom gets tattoo in honor of son killed in tropical storm

ST. LOUIS - The mother of a young boy who was killed by Tropical Storm Cindy has gotten a tattoo in honor of her son.

Nolan McCabe, 10, was killed in June as his family was vacationing in Fort Morgan, Alabama. He was standing a few feet from the door of the condo his family was staying in, and a large wave came ashore and hit a log, which slammed into his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thursday, his mother was tattooed by Jessica Weichers at Seed of Life Tattoos.





McCabe would have been a fifth grader at Wohlwend Elementary in Mehlville this year.

A GoFundMe page for the family reached its goal of $30,000 for the family.

