Moonlight Ramble organizers postpone event for third time

Moonlight Ramble

The 54th Annual Moonlight Ramble scheduled for Saturday has been postponed once again.

You can read the official statement from the Moonlight Ramble below:

“We regret that given a wide variety of circumstances, we must postpone the 2017 Moonlight Ramble that had been scheduled for this Saturday, September 23rd.

We are committed to continuing this great St. Louis tradition, but we are being encouraged by City leaders to delay the event to ensure that we can provide a safe environment for thousands of people who participate in the Ride.

We are working diligently on a new plan for the Ramble which we anticipate taking place in the month of October.

We appreciate your patience as we navigate through this very unique situation.”

This is the third time the “World’s Original Nighttime Bike Ride” has been postponed this year.

