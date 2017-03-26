More than soccer stadium, mayor on April 4 ballots

Voter reigstration application (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

The outcome of the election on April 4 will impact voter's pocket books both in the city of St. Louis and in the metro east.

Let's start in St. Louis with proposition two. If this measure passes, it will increase the use tax paid by businesses by half a cent. That money would go toward paying for a soccer stadium — but only if proposition 1 passes.

Proposition 1 calls for an increase to city sales tax also by 1/2 a cent. That money would pay for 5 things:

the north south MetroLink extension

neighborhood revitalization

workforce development

public safety

and upgrades to city infrastructure.

But these are not the only important matters to decide on this ballot.

Proposition A in the city would dissolve the recorder of deeds office and funnel money to buy body cameras for police.

St. Louis County is asking voters for a half-cent sales tax increase with Proposition P. The money will help pay for more officers, better protection, and body cameras.

Meanwhile, across the river, voters in Madison and St. Clair Counties are being asked to pass a one cent sales tax to help schools. The money could only be used for repairs and building, or paying off debts.

If all that wasn't enough reason to get to the polls, St. Louis voters will elect a new mayor for the first time in 16 years.

Republican Andrew Jones faces democrat Lyda Krewson.

© 2017 KSDK-TV