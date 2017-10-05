More weapons reported at Hillsboro schools

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Leaders in the Hillsboro, Missouri school district are warning parents about a spike in students bringing weapons to school.

The superintendent says students have brought pocket knives and, in one case, an airsoft gun to school.

He says the gun was used to threaten others. The increase in weapons is happening in grades 7-12.

Leaders are asking parents to warn kids that there are serious consequences for bringing a weapon to school.

