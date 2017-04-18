Man convicted of fraud while in jail

Timothy W. Morrison pled guilty to Vendor Fraud earlier in April. (Photo: Illinois State Police)

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated Timothy Morrison was a former employee with the Illinois State Police (ISP). Morrison worked as a Personal Assistant (PA) for the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) Home Services Program (HSP), not the ISP.

A 39-year-old man from Mount Carmel, Illinois, was sentenced to prison following an investigation into fraud with Medicaid clients he worked with.

According to a press release, Timothy W. Morrison, 39, worked as a Personal Assistant for the Home Services Program, a subsidiary of the Illinois Department of Human Services. As a Personal Assistant, Morrison worked closely with Medicaid recipients while they were living at home and not in a hospital or nursing home.

The investigation determined Morrison billed and was paid for by clients while he was incarcerated, and while the clients were hospitalized. Morrison also submitted timesheets and received payments for services which never occurred.

Morrison pled guilty to Vendor Fraud, a Class 1 felony, on April 4. Monday, he was sentenced to five years in prison, two years mandatory supervised release, and was issued a fine of $48,542.

“The Medicaid program is designed to help our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz in a statement. “It’s disturbing when people fraudulently bill for Medicaid funded services. The ISP will continue to investigate these cases to send a message that we are monitoring how Medicaid dollars are being spent; all in an effort to deter future criminal acts against the Medicaid program."

Both the Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau and the Health Care Fraud Elimination Task Force assisted in the investigation. The Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau works several cases dealing with fraud and abuse of power within the Medicaid Provider Program. The Health Care Fraud Elimination Task Force was formed in April 2016 to give a strategic look into fraud, waste, and abuse in health care systems.

© 2017 KSDK-TV